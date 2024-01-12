Ayodhya Travel Guide: Here's how to reach by flights | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Air India and Indigo have direct flights to Ayodhya

The consecration of Lord Shri Ram's idol in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. Due to this, Ayodhya has gained significance on the aviation map. Domestic airlines, Air India Express and IndiGo, are preparing to launch direct flights to Ayodhya from several cities. It is believed that in the coming days, other airlines may also initiate flights to Ayodhya from various cities across the country. SpiceJet has also announced plans to start flights to Ayodhya.

These cities will have direct flights to Ayodhya:

Direct flights to Ayodhya will be available from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad. The inauguration of Ayodhya Airport took place on December 30, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Air India Express is set to commence flights on the Bangalore-Ayodhya and Kolkata-Ayodhya routes from January 17. Flights on the Delhi-Ayodhya route by Air India Express are also scheduled.

Direct flights to Ayodhya:

Air India Express NIL NIL Route Status Departure Time Delhi to Ayodhya Already Started 10:00 AM Bengaluru to Ayodhya From January 17 08:05 AM Kolkata to Ayodhya From January 17 01:25 PM Indigo NIL NIL Delhi to Ayodhya Already Started 11:55 AM Mumbai to Ayodhya From January 15 12:30 PM Ahmedabad to Ayodhya Started on January 11 09:10 AM

Passengers boarded the Ayodhya flights dressed as Ram, Sita and Lakshman

Passengers dressed as Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman arrived to catch the special Ayodhya flight at Ahmedabad Airport today, captivating people with their attire and distributing sweets to fellow passengers and cabin crew.

Delhi-Ayodhya flights

Flights from Delhi to Ayodhya have already commenced. The Air India Express flight (IX 1590) departs from Delhi at 10 AM and has a scheduled arrival in Ayodhya at 11:20 AM. Similarly, IndiGo's flight (6E 2128) for Ayodhya departs at 11:55 AM and is expected to reach Ayodhya at 1:15 PM.

