Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: Booking process, timings, how to reach and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know details of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan.

Ayodhya: India is a country known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse religious beliefs. One such significant religious site in India is the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Located in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, this temple is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. After years of legal disputes and controversies, the construction of the temple has finally been completed and it will be soon open for darshan (worship) for devotees.

The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple has been a long-standing issue in India. However, after years of legal battles, the Supreme Court of India ruled in November 2019 that the disputed land belonged to Hindus and allowed the construction of a grand Ram temple on the site.

The forthcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, is poised to amplify spiritual and religious tourism further. The event is expecting an initial attendance of nearly 7,000 guests, projecting a daily footfall between three to five lakh visitors post-inauguration, presenting significant economic opportunities. The Ram temple will be officially open for the visitors from January 24, 2024.

According to Nishant Pitti, CEO of EaseMyTrip, leading up to the inauguration, Ayodhya's hotels are fully booked, enabling them to leverage increased pricing.

Ayodhya is undergoing significant infrastructural growth, planning for 73 new properties, including 40 currently under construction. OYO's plans encompass the addition of 50 hotels and homes with 1000 rooms before the grand opening of the Ram Mandir, totalling 10,000 rooms. This accommodation setup includes 150 economy hotels, 30 dharmshalas, and 20 luxury hotels.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is anticipated to bolster tourism in Uttar Pradesh, stimulating travel to neighbouring cities such as Faizabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj from Ayodhya.

EaseMyTrip recently introduced EasyDarshan, a platform specialising in pilgrimage packages in India, reporting a 45% surge in travel bookings to spiritual destinations like Puri, Amritsar, Varanasi, Haridwar, and Kochi. Concurrently, airfare prices to these locations have witnessed a 10-20% increase. Hotel reservations to these spiritual destinations have surged by 50%, with an average room rate increase (ARR) of 20%.

With its magnificent architecture and deep religious significance, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is now attracting thousands of devotees from all over the country. If you are planning to visit this holy site, here is all you need to know about the booking process, timings, ticket prices and more.

Ram Mandir Booking Process

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is currently open only for limited darshan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees can book their tickets online through the official website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT) srjbtkshetra.org. The online booking process is simple and hassle-free. One can select the date and time slot of their choice and book the tickets.

Alternatively, one can also book tickets offline at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Visitor Centre, located near the temple. The centre is open from 10 am to 6 pm daily and tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Ram Mandir Timings

The temple is open for darshan from 7 am to 11:30 pm and from 2 pm to 7 pm every day. The timings may vary on special occasions and festivals. It is advised to check the official website or the visitor centre for any updates before planning your visit.

One pass holder can attend three aartis.

Shringar Aarti - 06:30 AM

- 06:30 AM Bhog Aarti - 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Sandhya Aarti - 07:30 PM

Ticket Prices

Entry to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is free for all devotees. However, special darshan tickets are available for devotees who wish to have a closer and longer darshan of Lord Rama. You must pay the costs according to the services you receive if you purchase tickets online. Nevertheless, the price of the Darshan ticket has not yet been released by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Darshan Process

The darshan process at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is organised and well-managed. Devotees are required to follow a particular route and maintain social distancing protocols while inside the temple premises. The temple provides free prasad (religious offering) to all devotees as they exit the premises.

The main deity of the temple, Lord Rama, is enshrined in the sanctum sanctorum along with his brothers Lakshmana, Bharata, and Shatrughna. The temple also houses idols of other deities such as Sita, Hanuman, and Garuda. The entire temple complex is spread across an area of 2.7 acres and is designed in a Nagara style of architecture, with intricate carvings and sculptures depicting stories from Hindu mythology.

How to Reach at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

By Air: Major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi often offer flights to Ayodhya's airport, Ayodhya Airport (AYD). There are plenty of taxis and auto rickshaws waiting outside the airport to take you into the city centre.

By Train: The city's primary railway stations are Ayodhya Junction (AY) and Faizabad Junction (FD). Trains are a practical and affordable mode of transportation, connecting Ayodhya to all major Indian cities.

By Road: Due to its excellent network of national highways, Ayodhya is easily accessible by bus or vehicle. Regular bus connections are available from adjacent cities including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow.

What are important tips for visitors in Ayodhya?

1. It is advisable to book your tickets in advance as there is a limit on the number of daily visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2. The temple is located in a busy area, so it is recommended to plan your visit during weekdays for a smoother experience.

3. Dress modestly and respectfully while visiting the temple.

4. Photography and videography are not allowed inside the temple premises.

5. The temple complex also has a designated parking area for visitors.

6. Follow all the necessary safety protocols such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing while inside the temple.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not just a place of worship, but also a symbol of faith, devotion, and unity for millions of Hindus across the world. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of Lord Rama and his teachings of righteousness, sacrifice, and devotion. A visit to this holy site is not just a pilgrimage, but a spiritual journey that will leave you with a feeling of peace and contentment.

ALSO READ: Tirupati Balaji Darshan: Booking process, timings, ticket price and more