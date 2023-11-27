Tirupati Balaji Darshan: Booking process, timings, ticket price and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to reach Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati Balaji Temple is one of the most popular and revered pilgrimage destinations in India. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, this temple is visited by millions of devotees every year, making it one of the busiest and richest temples in the world. The divinity and aura of this place attract people from all walks of life, making it a must-visit place for anyone seeking spiritual enlightenment.

If you are planning to visit Tirupati Balaji Temple, here is everything you need to know about the booking process, timings, ticket prices and more.

Booking Process: Booking a darshan at Tirupati Balaji Temple has become much easier with the introduction of online booking facilities. You can book your darshan tickets through the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) or through various authorized agents. The process is simple and can be done from the comfort of your home.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TTD

Step 2: Click on 'e-Darshan' option

Step 3: Select the type of darshan you want - Special Entry Darshan, Sudarsanam Darshan, Seva Darshan

Step 4: Select the date and time slot for your darshan

Step 5: Fill in the required details such as name, age, gender, ID proof etc.

Step 6: Make the payment through debit/credit card or net bankingStep 7: After successful payment, you will receive a confirmation email with your darshan ticket

It is advisable to book your darshan ticket well in advance as the demand is high and slots get filled up quickly. You can book your ticket up to 3 months in advance.

Timings: Tirupati Balaji Temple is open for darshan throughout the year except on certain special occasions like Brahmotsavam. The temple follows a strict schedule and the timings may vary on special days. The general darshan timings are as follows:

Morning: 3:00 AM – 1:30 PMAfternoon: 2:30 PM – 9:30 PM

The temple remains open for 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays. It is important to note that the timings may change without prior notice due to various rituals and ceremonies being performed inside the temple.

Ticket Price: The ticket price for darshan at Tirupati Balaji Temple varies depending on the type of darshan you choose.

The details are as follows:

The Special Entry Darshan is a paid option (Rs 300 per person) where you can have a hassle-free and quick darshan of the deity.

The Sudarsanam Darshan and Seva Darshan are free options but you may have to wait in long queues for your turn.

