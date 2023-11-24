Step into Angkor Wat— the '8th wonder of the world'

Follow us on Image Source : UNESCO Angkor Wat— the 8th Wonder of the World

Angkor Wat, nestled in the heart of Cambodia, has surpassed Italy's Pompeii, to become the eighth Wonder of the World. For the unversed, the recognition of the Eighth Wonder is an informal one bestowed upon noteworthy new structures, projects, or designs. This achievement marks a significant shift, with Angkor Wat now occupying the position formerly held by the historic site of Pompeii in Italy.

5 fascinating facts about Angkor Wat

Ancient Temple Complex: Angkor Wat is a massive temple complex located in Siem Reap, Cambodia. It is one of the largest religious monuments in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Originally built as a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Vishnu, it later transformed into a Buddhist temple. Architectural Marvel: The temple is renowned for its stunning architectural design and intricate bas-reliefs. The central tower of Angkor Wat symbolizes the mythical Mount Meru, a sacred mountain in Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist cosmology. The temple's layout reflects the Hindu vision of the cosmos. Built by the Khmer King: Angkor Wat was built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II during the Khmer Empire's peak. The construction of this vast complex took approximately 30 years to complete and involved a massive workforce. Surrounded by a Moat: The temple is surrounded by a large moat, representing the cosmic ocean. The outer walls of Angkor Wat are adorned with intricate carvings depicting Hindu epics, scenes from daily life, and celestial beings. Alignment with Solar Events: Angkor Wat is thought to be aligned with astronomical phenomena. The temple's westward orientation is believed to be related to its dedication to Vishnu, as the west is associated with death in Hindu cosmology. Additionally, some scholars suggest that the temple's layout is designed to correspond with solar events, such as equinoxes.

8th wonder of the world

"Eighth Wonder of the World" is not an officially recognized designation by any authoritative international body. Instead, it's often used informally to refer to various remarkable buildings, structures, or natural sites that capture the imagination of people around the world. There isn't a specific and universally agreed-upon list of wonders beyond the traditional Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

