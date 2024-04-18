World Heritage Day 2024: Five offbeat heritage sites in India you need to visit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Offbeat heritage sites in India you need to visit.

World Heritage Day is celebrated every year on April 18th to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting our cultural and natural heritage. As we look forward to World Heritage Day in 2024, let's take a journey through some offbeat heritage sites in India that are a must-visit for all history lovers and travel enthusiasts.

Hampi, Karnataka:

Located in the state of Karnataka, Hampi is a small village with a rich history dating back to the 14th century. It was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The ruins of this ancient city are spread over 16 square miles, with numerous temples, palaces, and other structures that give a glimpse into the grandeur of the past. The most famous attraction here is the Virupaksha Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The intricate carvings and architecture of this temple are truly mesmerizing. Other must-visit sites in Hampi include the Vittala Temple, Lotus Mahal, and Elephant Stables.

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh:

Known for its stunning temples adorned with erotic sculptures, Khajuraho is another offbeat heritage site in India that deserves a spot on your travel bucket list. Located in the state of Madhya Pradesh, these temples were built by the Chandela dynasty between 950 and 1050 AD. The intricate carvings on these temples depict various aspects of Hinduism and are a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of that era. The Khajuraho Group of Monuments has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a popular tourist destination for its unique blend of art, culture, and history.

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh:

Mandu is an ancient fort city located in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. It was a prominent city during the Mughal rule and is now a popular heritage site for its magnificent architecture and rich history. The Jahaz Mahal, which resembles a ship, is one of the most famous monuments in Mandu. Other must-visit sites include the Hindola Mahal, Hoshang Shah's Tomb, and the Jami Masjid. The city also offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and lakes, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers as well.

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh:

Perched atop a hill in the city of Gwalior, this fort is one of the largest and most majestic forts in India. Its history dates back to the 8th century when it was ruled by the Tomar dynasty. However, it was during the reign of the Mughals that the fort gained its grandeur and architectural brilliance. The fort houses several palaces, temples, and other structures that give a glimpse into its glorious past. The Man Singh Palace, Gujari Mahal, and Teli Ka Mandir are some of the must-visit sites within the fort complex. The sound and light show held every evening narrates the captivating history of this fort.

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha:

Located on the shores of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha, the Konark Sun Temple is a stunning example of ancient Indian architecture. Built-in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, this temple is dedicated to the Sun God Surya. The intricate carvings on the temple depict various scenes from everyday life and are a visual treat for visitors. The temple is designed in the shape of a chariot with 24 massive wheels that are said to represent the 24 hours of a day. The Konark Sun Temple is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a must-visit for its architectural marvel and historical significance.

