'Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent': PM Modi addresses gathering after 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: After the culmination of the auspicious 'Pram Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the gathering on the temple's premises in Ayodhya. Speaking at the event, he began his speech with a chant of 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki jay.' Reminishing the past, the Prime Minister said that the Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent but in a grand temple.

"There is so much to say.. but my throat is choked...My body is still pulsating. The mind is still absorbed in the past...But our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent now...Our Ram Lalla will now live in the Divya Ram temple..." the PM said.

'January 22, 2024, is not merely a date'

PM Modi declared that January 22, 2024, transcends beyond a mere date, signifying the onset of a transformative era. He emphasized that the significance of this moment will endure for thousands of years, etched into the collective memory of generations to come. Expressing profound gratitude for witnessing this monumental occasion, PM Modi attributed the event to the supreme blessings of Lord Ram, underscoring the spiritual and historical magnitude embedded in the fabric of January 22.

"Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," the PM remarked.

PM Modi attends Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to X, he said that the divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. "It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," he added.