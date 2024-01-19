Ram Mandir consecration: What is the significance of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony? | EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla idol

Ram Mandir consecration: As the moment of inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is nearing each passing day, the religious fervour is gripping the entire country, besides the holy town. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony started on January 17 and will conclude on 22nd of this month when the historic inauguration of the temple would be done. Chief Priest of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Acharya Satyendra Das Maharaj has detailed the significance of the process and said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will mark the ritualistic transference of the soul and spirit of the deity into the idol.

The idol of Ram Lalla, depicting a five-year-old child, was seated inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday. The idol was covered with a veil, the images of which were shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple.

What is the significance of ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

The chief priest of Ram Temple said that the soul of Lord Ram will pass on to the idol through the ceremony which would include the chanting of verses from Vedas.

“The soul and spirit of Lord Ram, which are worshipped by one and all, will pass on to the idol through the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The ritual would involve the chanting of verses from the Vedas,” he said.

Detailing the significance of the 'Pran Pratishtha', the seer said, "The energy of Lord Ram that we worship, which helps in our well-being and keeps us in good spirits and of sound body and mind at all times, will be transferred to the idol. So, worshipping this idol of Shri Ram Lalla will bring good health and tidings."

How long does ‘Pran Pratishtha’ take?

Acharya Satyendra Das Maharaj said that the ceremony takes a week or sometimes over a week and close to a month.

“The Pran Pratishtha ceremony started on January 17 and will end on the 22nd. Sometimes it takes seven days, while at other times it could stretch to 11 or even 23 days,” he said.

Process of ‘Pran Pratishtha’

According to the chief priest, the ceremony starts with the Kalash Yatra followed by the idol's 'Nagar Bhraman' (tour around town) and a bath in the Saryu river.

"After the Kalash Yatra, the Nagar Bhraman (town visit) of the idol took place and was followed by a bath in the Saryu river. These were part of the initial rituals surrounding the ceremony. All the rituals are being performed with water from the Saryu River. The rituals will be performed over six days," the Acharya said.

What will happen on January 22?

Detailing the rituals to be followed on the final day of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, Acharya Satyendra Das Maharaj said that verses from Vedas will be chanted.

“On January 22, the idol will be treated to the rituals surrounding jaladivas, dugdhadivas, pushpavivas, aushadivas, and annadivas before it is bathed. Following this, the 'Pran Pratishtha' would be done through the chanting of Vedic verses,” he said.

The chief priest informed that with the application of kajal to the eyes of the idol, the devotees can be allowed to see the deity.

"After the 'Pran Pratishtha', when the idol has imbibed all the powers of the deity, it will be put in its place at the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum). After this, a mirror would be placed in front of the idol and kajal (kohl) would be applied (to its eyes). This is the final stage of the 'Pran Pratishtha' after which the idol could be visited and sighted by the devotees," the seer added.

What is the significance of holding a mirror in front of the deity?

The Acharya explained, “The mirror will be kept in front of the idol so that the energy that goes into it from the deity Himself doesn't come into contact with a weak or feeble along the way. The energy should be pure and unalloyed or undiminished. So Lord Ram is made to show his face in the mirror. The kohl would be applied to ward off evil spirits”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will perform the main rituals.

(With ANI inputs)

