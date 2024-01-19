UP ATS detains three suspects from Ayodhya, days ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

Ram Mandir consecration: Three suspicious persons were detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya on Thursday (January 18), less than a week before the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22 in the holy city. UP Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, informed that the State ATS detained three suspicious individuals during checking in the district and were being interrogated. However, so far their association with any terrorist organisation has not come to the fore, he said.

"As part of the checking campaign being conducted on the instructions of the State Government and Police Headquarters, three suspicious persons have been detained by UP-ATS from Ayodhya district. These suspects are being interrogated. Till now, their connection with any terrorist organisation has not come to light," DGP Kumar said.

Security measures

Notably, security is being stepped up in Ayodhya in view of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple in the city, in a historic event on January 22. The UP Police is conducting surveillance through drones.

The UP government has brought in modern technologies to monitor activities in the city. Night vision devices and CCTV cameras are being used for the purpose.

“We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security,” Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar said earlier.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, said earlier that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city.

"We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said.

Pran Pratishtha

Preparations for the historic event are in full swing. Personalities from all walks of life have been invited to the consecration ceremony which will also be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Half-day in government offices across India on January 22

ALSO READ | Ayodhya: Lord Ram Lalla's idol placed in 'Garbha Griha' of temple ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'