BSP releases list of 5 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, changes Varanasi contender

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released another new list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This is the 12th list of candidates of BSP, in which the party has announced the names of candidates on five seats. BSP has once again changed its candidate from Varanasi, the party has again given ticket to Athar Jamal Lari against PM Modi.

At first Athar was given the party ticket after which his candidature was revoked and Syed Niaz was made the fresh candidate against the Prime Minister. However, the party has once again named Athar as its candidate. Moreover, the BSP has nominated Ramesh Singh Patel from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat, Moinuddin Ahmed Khan alias Haji Daddan Khan from Shravasti Lok Sabha seat, Harishankar Singh alias Dada Chauhan from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat, and Dr. Ramsamuj from Bansgaon (SC) seat.

Candidate declared for Gainsari assembly (Balrampur) bypolls

Along with the Lok Sabha candidate, the BSP has announced its candidate for Gainsari assembly (Balrampur) bypolls where it has given ticket to Mohd. Haaris Khan as the candidate. This is the second list released by BSP in a single day. Prior to this, the party had given tickets to Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Nadeem Mirza and Narendra Pandey from Gonda, Domariaganj and Kaiserganj seats respectively. Additionally, Nadeem Ashraf, Shiv Kumar Dohre and Mehshood Ahmad were declared as BSP candidates from Sant Kabir Nagar, Barabanki and Azamgarh seats respectively.

