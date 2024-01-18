Pran Pratishtha Day 3: Lord Ram Lalla's idol to be placed in sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya temple today

Follow us on Image Source : @SHRIRAMTEERTH Visuals from sanctum sanctorum of temple

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day 3: After 550 years, the long-awaited moment for millions of devotees has finally arrived as Lord Ram Lalla's idol will be placed in the 'Grabh Grah' or sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya today (January 18). The auspicious time for the ceremony is from 12:20 pm to 1:28 pm.

The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj, was brought inside the sanctum Sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the wee hours of Thursday. A crane was used to carefully place the idol into the temple.

What rituals are slated for today?

Today, on the third day of the consecration ceremony, the worship will commence with the 'sankalp' at 1:20 pm. Subsequent to that, there will be Ganeshambika Pujan, the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of "Ayushmantra," and the placement of the idol onto a throne following the "Mandap Pravesh" rituals. The ceremonial proceedings will commence with "Jaladhivas" (purifying the idol with water), Gandhadivas (sprinkling the idol with various essences), after which the evening arti of the new idol will be conducted. Prior to this, the throne will purified with Panchgavya, encompassing five elements, namely, milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Following this, the "Vastu Pujan" of the mandap will be performed to ensure the "Vastu shanti" (peace of the place), and Yagya will commence within the premises.

What happened on Day 1 and 2?

On the second day of Pran Pratistha, the symbolic statue of Ram Lalla was taken on a tour of the Ram temple complex. The idol was placed in a palanquin adorned with flowers and paraded around the entire campus with grandeur. The consecration of Lord Ram Lalla is not only captivating Ayodhya but the entire nation in devotion to Lord Ram.

The seven-day rituals of the pre-Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya started on Tuesday (January 16) and will continue till January 21 (Sunday). The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony.

On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu. "On 16 January, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of 22 January, in the Shri Ram temple built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya, Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. After worshipping Vishnu, he performed Panchgavyaprashan by offering Panchgavya and ghee," the temple trust stated.

The Karmakuti Homa was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust said.

"Godan (cow donation) was performed as part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha. After Dashdaan, Karmakuti Homa was performed at the idol-making place. This program concluded with grandeur. Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji himself was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion," the temple trust said.

Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The auspicious Praan-Pratistha of the Ram Lalla will be held on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurmadwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar. Following all the Shaastriya (scriptural) protocols, the programme of Praan-Pratistha will be held in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon.

On January 22, over 400 saints are expected to gather for the consecration of Lord Ram. Additionally, numerous renowned personalities from across the country will be in attendance. The anticipation is building for the divine moment on January 22nd when everyone will have the opportunity to witness the divine presence of Lord Ram Lala.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

