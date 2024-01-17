Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day 2: Lord Ram Lalla's idol to tour temple premises today

Follow us on Image Source : X @SHRIRAMTEERTH Panchgavyaprashan being performed as part of Pran Pratishtha

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day 2: The idol of Lord Ram Lalla is set to tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today (January 17, the second day of the week-long pre-Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya.

According to Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, today after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises.

"On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

What happened on Day 1?

The seven-day rituals of the pre-Pran Pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya started on Tuesday (January 16) and will continue till January 21 (Sunday). The rituals will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony.

On Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu. "On 16 January, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav of 22 January, in the Shri Ram temple built at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya, Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. After worshipping Vishnu, he performed Panchgavyaprashan by offering Panchgavya and ghee," the temple trust stated.

The Karmakuti Homa was also performed at the idol-making place and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust said.

"Godan (cow donation) was performed as part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha. After Dashdaan, Karmakuti Homa was performed at the idol-making place. This program concluded with grandeur. Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji himself was present at the time of Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion," the temple trust said.

What is planned for other days?

January 18 (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, Jalaadhivas and Gandhadhivas

Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, Jalaadhivas and Gandhadhivas January 19 (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas and Dhanyaadhivas (in the evening)

Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas and Dhanyaadhivas (in the evening) January 20 (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phalaadhivas, and Pushpaadhivas (in the evening)

Sharkaradhivas, Phalaadhivas, and Pushpaadhivas (in the evening) January 21 (Morning): Madhyaadhivas and Shayyadhivas (in the evening)

Praan-Pratistha of Ram Lalla

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The auspicious Praan-Pratistha of the Ram Lalla will be held on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurmadwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar. Following all the Shaastriya (scriptural) protocols, the programme of Praan-Pratistha will be held in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

