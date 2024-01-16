Ram Temple: VHP warns websites like Amazon of legal action over misleading ads related to prasad, tickets

Follow us on Image Source : X A fake advertisement on a website

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal raised concerns about fake advertisements related to Ram Temple in Ayodhya on websites like - Amazon. Bansal published a post on X asserting Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust never assigns anyone to publish advertisements related to the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Sometimes for VIP darshan and sometimes for 'prasad at home, many advertisements are being made to mislead Lord Ram devotees and try to deceive them. Many such advertisements are also being seen on websites like @amazon ! Society has to be cautious of them. @ShriRamTeerth has not authorised anyone to do these things. Don't fall into anyone's trap. These websites should also remove such false advertisements immediately, otherwise, we will be forced to take legal action," his post stated on X.

VHP files complaint for collecting funds

Earlier in the last month, Bansal said a complaint was made to Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union Home Ministry requesting for immediate action against people who have been seeking funds in the name of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust.

He also cautioned people against falling into the trap of people "trying to dupe" them in the name of the temple trust.

He also shared on X the complaint sent to the Uttar Pradesh police chief, a copy of which was marked to Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Beware! Some people are trying to cheat people carrying fake ID of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra," the VHP spokesperson Bansal said in in post on X.

"We have sent the formal Complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow Range IG to take immediate steps in the matter of faith," Bansal said in another post on the microblogging site.

The VHP had recently said that no one has been given permission to form a separate committee and collect funds for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"No one has been given permission to form a separate committee and print receipts to collect funds for (upcoming) consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya," VHP general secretary Milind Parande had said.

