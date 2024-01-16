Virat Kohli receives invitation for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple

Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2024 17:05 IST
Virat Kohli, Ram temple
Image Source : X Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha'

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has received an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram temple to be held on January 22. Kohli joins the list of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni who have been invited to attend the event. 

Kohli is currently on International cricket duty, where he is featuring in the India vs Afghanistan T20I series. The former Indian skipper will attend the consecration ceremony which will be held on January 22. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is looking after the invitations and preparations for the ceremony.

More to follow...

