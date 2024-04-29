PM Modi slams I.N.D.I.A bloc for '5 years, 5 PMs' formula in Maharashtra's Solapur

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Maharashtra's Solapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people in Solapur to choose the guarantee of development led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the next five years, contrasting it with the misrule before 2014. Addressing the gathering in Maharashtra's Solapur, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress for its 'vote bank politics' and spreading lies against the BJP.

Bashing the INDI-Aghadi alliance, PM Modi dismissed the opposition's claim that the BJP is trying to change the Constitution. Earlier, on April 28, the Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the BJP over this claim in a public address. PM Modi said, “For decades, Congress betrayed SC/ST/OBC communities, leading to their distancing from both Congress and the INDI-Agadhi. That's why these people continuously spread lies about changing the Constitution and ending reservations. Even if Baba Saheb himself said to end reservations and change the Constitution, it would not happen. If our government intended to end reservations, we already have enough numbers. Today, I demand more seats from the country to have more power to thwart the conspiracies of Congress and the INDI-Agadhi.”

Slamming the INDI Alliance for its ‘5 years, 5 PMs’ formula, PM Modi said, “On one hand, there's Modi, who has been tested for 10 years. On the other hand, within the INDI-Agadhi, there's a fierce battle going on in the name of the leader. Now these people have come up with a formula of ‘5 years, 5 PMs’. You might have heard, that the fake Shiv Sena has said that the Prime Minister's post is not limited to one; there are several claimants in every party. Can you tell me, can the country function with a formula like ‘5 years, 5 PMs’?”

Discussing BJP's support to social justice, PM Modi stated, “In its 60 years, Congress continuously attempted to hinder every right of the SC/ST/OBC categories. But Modi's connection with you is from the heart. We have accorded constitutional status to the OBC Commission. Reservation for OBCs has been implemented in medical exams. It is the BJP that has extended reservations for SC/ST for 10 years. Without taking away anyone's rights, we have also provided 10% reservation to the poor. In medical and engineering studies, we have provided options for Indian languages like Marathi, so that the dreams of poor, SC/ST/OBC youths can also be fulfilled.”

Moreover, taking a tough stance against Congress, PM Modi reiterated, “Congress didn't even let Baba Saheb's Constitution be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. By implementing Article 370, Congress insulted the country's Constitution. When the NDA government removed Article 370, it became the biggest guarantee of social justice. For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, SC/ST/OBCs and women have received the same rights that Baba Saheb envisioned for the country. This is Modi's track record of social justice. That's why the entire INDI-Agadhi is panicking.”

