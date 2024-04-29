PM Modi's fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi, says 'India doesn't become autocracy if Yuvraj cannot get power'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his campaign rhetoric as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are underway, with a particular focus on targeting opposition parties, notably the Congress. Dismissing assertions from the opposition that India is veering towards "autocracy," PM Modi emphasised his government's commitment to democratic principles. In a recent interview with The Times of India, he didn't mince words, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Yuvraj' and characterising the opposition's tactics as akin to a "scorched earth policy."

The PM has also been vocal in accusing the Congress Party of engaging in appeasement politics, particularly evident in their conduct during rallies and public engagements. "This is an example of the scorched earth policy. Because the opposition is not able to get power, they start defaming India on the world stage. They spread canards about our people, our democracy and our institutions. India does not become an electoral autocracy if the Yuvraj cannot automatically get power," PM Modi told TOI.

'Rahul Gandhi fails to resonate with Indian populace'

The Prime Minister further asserted that Rahul Gandhi fails to resonate with the Indian populace, emphasising that "merely contesting elections and lacking appeal among the Indian electorate does not diminish India's democratic ethos." He also highlighted that abroad, such claims find little traction, citing foreign leaders' recognition of India's robust democratic framework, as per the report.

"I don’t think many in foreign capitals are inclined to entertain such accusations. Often, they demonstrate a more nuanced understanding than the mere 'certificate shops' in their own nations. In my interactions with global leaders, I observe a sincere appreciation for our democratic system and institutions. When they delve into the intricacies of our electoral process, they are genuinely impressed by our efficiency," PM Modi remarked. "Because the opposition fails to secure power, they resort to tarnishing India's image on the international stage. They propagate falsehoods about our people, our democracy, and our institutions. India does not become an electoral autocracy if the Yuvraj cannot automatically get power," PM Modi added in the interview.

PM exudes confidence in BJP's win

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the BJP's aim for a third consecutive victory at the Center, expressing determination to secure 400 seats. He emphasised the party's commitment to safeguarding the rights and reservations of marginalised communities, countering alleged attempts by opposition parties to exploit vote banks. Launching an attack on Congress, PM Modi criticised those advocating constitutional changes, highlighting their historical alterations to the Constitution.

