Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: How temple's sanctum sanctorum will look like | Watch video

Ram Temple in Ayodhya: As the countdown to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple has begun, people across the country are curious to know how the grand temple will look like after the installation of the Lod Ram Lalla's statue. A video of the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the Ram Temple has also surfaced. The idol installation is scheduled to take place on January 22nd.

January 22, is the eagerly awaited date for every devotee of Lord Rama. Everyone is eagerly anticipating the sight of their beloved Ram Lalla enshrined inside the temple. Along with this, there is considerable discussion among people about the sanctum sanctorum where the idol of Lord Rama will be installed.

How the sanctum sanctorum will look like?

In the video, it can be seen that a raised platform has been created for the idol of Lord Rama. The entire sanctum sanctorum is being crafted from white marble. Not only that but intricate and magnificent carvings have also been done on the marble. The carvings are so exquisite that after seeing them, a person will be captivated, forgetting everything else and simply admiring the beauty of the sanctum sanctorum.

Rituals begin leading to 'Pran Pratishtha'

The rituals in the run-up to the consecration ceremony have already begun and it will continue till January 21. Speaking to the media, temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said that the minimum essential rituals needed for the "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will be conducted on January 22. "The 'anushthan' has started and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are performing the rituals invoking all the "devis and devtas" (goddesses and gods)," Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

