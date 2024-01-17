India TV Samvaad: Yogi hits out at Congress, says Nehru ordered the removal of Ram Lalla's idol

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at India TV Samvaad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over the party leadership's decision to not attend the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. CM Yogi said that all those who do not understand Lord Ram, don't understand India and that the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) event of Ram Temple.

"No one is stopping the Congress or Samajwadi Party (SP) to attend the event of Lord Ram on January 22 (Monday). They should also chant the slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Who has stopped SP and Congress leaders from going to Ayodhya?", the CM said. He also lashed out at the Congress party and said that first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru ordered the removal of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya and added that the Congress leaders visit temples only during the elections.

He also blamed the vote-bank politics for the delay in the Ram Temple construction.

The UP CM said that Narendra Modi is returning as the Prime Minister again with a bigger majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He also said that nothing happens without the blessings of Ram and every citizen of India, whether rural or urban, believes in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said, "What justice will those who have done injustice all their lives do? Those people are not able to understand the reality yet.

