  4. India TV Samvaad: Those who don't understand Ram, don't understand India, says Yogi Adityanath | LIVE

India TV Samvaad: Those who don't understand Ram, don't understand India, says Yogi Adityanath | LIVE

India TV Samvaad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his thoughts on upcoming event of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Lucknow Updated on: January 17, 2024 11:18 IST
Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath

India TV Samvaad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (January 17) spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad' event in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ram Temple event in Ayodhya. 

UP CM said that all those who do not understand Lord Ram, don't understand India.

 

 

 

 

UP CM Adityanath takes the stage with the slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram'. 

