Yogi Adityanath launches 'Divya Ayodhya' mobile app for tourism: Know all about it

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Divya Ayodhya', a mobile app centered on tourism, designed to enhance the navigational experience for devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya. This all-in-one platform addresses various needs, ranging from itinerary planning and exploration of hidden gems to immersing in Ayodhya's cultural richness. It would also help in exploring key landmarks, temples, monasteries, and historical sites, all accompanied by detailed descriptions and timetables.

The app facilitates the booking of e-cars and e-buses, offering real-time tracking of their routes and convenient boarding and deboarding options. Users can also reserve homestays, hotels, or tent cities through the app, which connects them with locally trained tourist guides. Additionally, the app provides the option to book wheelchairs and golf carts for seamless sightseeing.

What does the app offer?

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of identifying locations on the outskirts of Ayodhya to introduce rural homestay options. People visiting Ayodhya can now rent a portion of a house in Daulatpur village for a unique farm stay experience. These rented houses, situated near Samda Lake, will offer activities such as tending cows, riding bullock carts, and exploring cottage industries.

These initiatives are not only aim to boost tourism but also contribute to the local economy while promoting sustainable tourism practices. The 'Divya Ayodhya' app, by combining technology with cultural experiences and highlighting rural homestays, is poised to transform the way tourists connect with the sacred city, offering a more immersive and enriching experience for all.

Electric buses for tourists and pilgrims in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is also set to enhance facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting key destinations such as Ram Janmabhoomi and temples in Ayodhya. The introduction of electric buses on the 'Dharma Path' and 'Ram Path' is part of these efforts, aiming to provide essential services. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), various activities, including crowd management, worship, darshan, and the development of temporary parking, will be efficiently handled after January 22.

