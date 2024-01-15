Ram Mandir: Woman, who gave shelter to Karsevaks during 1990 firing, gets Jan 22 invite, recalls past | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Om Bharati, who gave shelter to Karsevaks in 1990 Ayodhya firing

Ram Mandir: A 75-year-old woman, Om Bharati, who is an eyewitness to the 1990 firing incident on Karsevaks in Ayodhya by the then Mulayam Singh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh, turned emotional as she received an invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled to take place on January 22. It was Bharati who had given shelter to around 125 Karsevaks at her home to save them from being shot dead. On November 2, 1990, the then Mulayam government had ordered the police forces to open fire on the Karsevaks, marking a bloody chapter in the struggle for Ram Mandir.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad former President Ashok Singhal and 125 karsevaks took shelter in Om Bharati's house.

Bharati turned emotional upon receiving the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple and said that the dreams of Ram devotees are now about to become a reality.

Bharati recalls the 1990 horror

Recounting the horror, she described how she saw Karsevaks being shot dead in front of her eyes.

"I am very happy that I will see the Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha ceremony. But I can never forget the blood, pain and humiliation of my KarSevaks. Their only demand was to install Ram Lalla in his place, but for his political gains, the then Chief Minister ordered to open fire on innocent karsevaks," she said.

"There was a government in Uttar Pradesh. The CM had given orders to open fire on the karsevaks. My house was completely converted into a cantonment. I gave shelter to around 125 karsevaks in my house and all the arrangements were made for them; brothers, mother and sisters were taking shelter in my house. But whenever they came out, they were shot one by one," she added.

Kothari brothers’ killing

She also mentioned the Kothari brothers, who were among the first to hoist the saffron flag on Babri Masjid and who were killed in the firing, becoming martyrs for the cause of Ram Janambhoomi Mandir.

"Kothari brothers also stayed at my place and as soon as they came out of my house, they were shot and killed," Om Bharati said.

Image Source : ANIPlace where Karsevaks took shelter

She came down heavily on Congress for remaining a mute spectator during the incident.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the government did a lot of injustice to the karsevaks. Congress also remained a mere spectator, did not provide any help and even when the matter went to court later. They tried their best to stop the construction of Ram Temple but did not succeed," she said.

Mulayam Singh did it to please Muslim vote bank: Bharati

She alleged that Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered the opening of fire on the Karsevaks only to appease his Muslim vote bank, and stressed that the Karsevaks were innocent.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav did this for Muslim votes. The karsevaks were not doing anything, they were just sitting and chanting 'Jai Ram-Shri Ram'. There was no question of Hindu-Muslim. It must be Mulayam Singh's man who threw the stone from the rooftop. Why would KarSevaks have stones? The force should have found the person pelting the stones but instead bullets were fired at the karsevaks," she said.

“Ram Mandir being built due to PM Modi and CM Yogi”

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

" Today these people (opposition) are giving big statements on Lord Ram, who had never shown their faith in Ram. Due to the government of PM Modi and CM Yogi, Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya today, it is because of them all this has become possible today," Om Bharati said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya is being decked up for the historic event of Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. Karsevakpuram has been decorated with decorative items themed on the epic 'Ramayana'.

Extensive plan has been prepared to welcome the attendees, as part of which the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during digging for the foundation will be presented to the dignitaries.

As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir: Special canvas made in honour of 'Kar Sevaks' who died during Ayodhya temple movement

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir issue not communal but national, Ayodhya movement was to ensure justice with all: Gadkari