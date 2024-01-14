Ram Mandir: Special canvas made in honour of 'Kar Sevaks' who died during Ayodhya temple movement | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir updates: ‘Kar Sevaks’ who lost their lives doing ‘Seva’ during the Ram Mandir movement in the early 90s are being given a place on canvas in Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya, in a bid to honour them and keep their contributions alive, an official said. Artists from Lucknow are engaged in the work for which oil paint is being used to make paintings. The work has reached its final stages, the official said. Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that the Ram Mandir Trust is mulling installing these paintings in the Ram Lalla courtyard. However, a final call on the matter is yet to be taken.

Besides those who laid down their lives for the cause of building Ram temple in Ayodhya since 1949, slain Kar Sevaks from 1990 and thereafter will also feature in the paintings.

Karsevakpuram is an area in Ayodhya roughly two kilometres from the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the volunteers had taken refuge during the Ram Mandir movement, attempting to escape arrest and police firing. The place used to be desolated at that time, only surrounded by guava trees. The area was also infested with simians back then and the police teams did not patrol the area regularly.

Today, the securely gated Karsevakpuram serves as VHP's headquarters in Ayodhya. The complex houses the VHP office, alongside a guest house, a school, a gaushala (cow shelter), and a dining hall named Sita Rasoi.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya is being decked up for the historic event of Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. Karsevakpuram has been decorated with decorative items themed on the epic 'Ramayana'.

Extensive plan has been prepared to welcome the attendees, as part of which the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during digging for the foundation will be presented to the dignitaries.

As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

(With ANI inputs)

