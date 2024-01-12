Ram Mandir: 45 tonnes of laddus, made of pure desi ghee, to be prepared as 'prasad' for mega event | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Laddus being prepared in Ayodhya for the consecration event

Ram Mandir consecration: As the countdown for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony begins, a group of confectioners from Varanasi and Gujarat have moved to Ayodhya where they are preparing sweet offerings for the dignitaries and devotees who will participate on the historic occasion of January 22. According to sources, they have been assigned to make 45 tonnes of laddus for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. They are making nearly 1200 kg of laddus in a day with pure desi ghee, which will be offered as a ‘prasad’ to Lord Ram during the ceremony.

The process of making the laddus, an extremely popular sweet particularly in North India, began on January 6 and will continue until January 22.

"The laddus are being made using pure desi ghee and will be offered as a prasad to Ram Lala on the 22nd of this month. We have been making laddus since January 6 and will continue doing so until January 22. In a day, we make around 1200 kgs of laddus. We have to make 45 tonnes of laddus for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony," one of the confectioners said on Thursday (January 11).

Invitations for the mega event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir on January 22. Several top celebrities of the country will attend the event which has garnered global attention. Many people from abroad have also received invitations to attend the ceremony.

However, Congress bigwigs--national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple opening earlier, dubbing it as an “RSS/BJP event”.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

