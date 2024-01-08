Ram Mandir, Lord Ram’s images imprinted on special saree to be sent from Surat for consecration event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Ram Mandir updates: A special saree prepared in Gujarat’s Surat city, which is widely known as a major textile hub of the country, will be sent for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Ram Mandir inauguration event scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. The saree with the pictures of Lord Ram and the grand Mandir imprinted on it is meant for Lord Ram’s wife Sita, also known as Ma Janaki. The first piece of the saree was offered to a temple in Surat on Sunday (January 7), Lalit Sharma, associated with the textile industry, said.

The exercise is being performed for those devotees who will be unable to physically attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, and want to connect with the religious event in their own way, he said.

"There is joy all over the world because the idol of Lord Ram is going to be consecrated at the Ayodhya temple after many years. Ma Janaki and Lord Hanuman are the happiest," Sharma said.

"Sharing their happiness, we have prepared a special saree with the pictures of Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple printed on it. We offered it to Ma Janaki at a temple here. The saree will be sent to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. If we receive a request, we will send it free of cost to all those temples of Lord Ram where Ma Janaki resides," Sharma added.

Rakesh Jain, textile businessman who prepared the saree in consultation with Sharma, said the cloth is meant for Ma Janaki and will be sent to the Ayodhya temple.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

(With PTI inputs)

