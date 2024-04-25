Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Sabha elections 2024: Hotels to offer discount on polling day to voters in Gujarat's Junagadh.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: To encourage voting, many establishments in the state's Junagadh district, including restaurants and hotels, are offering food and stay at a discounted price to those who vote in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7 (Tuesday). In this regard, Junagadh Collector Anil Ranavasiya held a meeting with the Junagadh Hotel Association wherein all the hotels and restaurant owners decided to give a 7 per cent discount on food on the day of voting.

The District Administration has completed all the arrangements and made preparations so that all the voters can cast their votes for the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat without any hassle. The Junagadh Collecter spoke about the initiative and said, "All the preparations for casting votes for the Junagadh seat have been completed. Sensitive booths and extensions have been identified and we have completed all the arrangements right from security."

Adding further, the officials informed, "Seven all-women polling booths have been set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Preparations have been made for old people so that they can cast their votes at their homes."

"Along with this, we held a meeting with the Junagadh Hotel Association to encourage voters to cast their franchise on the poll day. Everyone agreed to publicise the voting appeal in their hotels and restaurants and offer special discounts on the day," he said.

7 per cent discount on total bill

Junagadh Hotel Association President Vipul Kotecha also spoke on the same and said that all members have decided that on that day, a 7 per cent discount will be given on the bill in all the restaurant and hotel establishments to encourage voters and send out a positive message to the people of the country. There are more than 100 restaurants and hotels near Junagadh.

More than 1,000 tourists come every day due to the Girnar Ropeway in the district. In such a situation, efforts are underway to increase the amount of voting on Junagadh seats by the District Administration and the Hotel Association.

Meanwhile, similar initiatives are being undertaken in several other parts of the country as well. Hoteliers in Karnataka's Bengaluru city are doing their bit to nudge the city's jaded voters to step out in the summer sun and exercise their franchise. Many hotels are trying to bait residents by dangling discounts, free food and sundry offers to encourage citizens to ink their fingers on April 26, when the state goes to polls.

Hoteliers want to encourage voters with the idea and have therefore announced free Khali dosa, laddu, and juice for all voters who visit the hotel after voting. While a few hotels are offering free food, many others are offering a discount on the bill. Considering that elections are on Friday, a few outlets have decided to continue the offers through the weekend. Voting is going to take place on May 7 of all 26 seats in Gujarat.

Although BJP has already won one seat in Surat, voting will be held on the remaining 25 seats. Congress and AAP are contesting the elections in Gujarat in alliance. Congress has fielded candidates on 24 out of 26 seats, while AAP is contesting Bhavnagar and Bharuch.

When will Gujarat vote?

Voting in Gujarat will take place on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

