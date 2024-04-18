'Yahan sirf Modi hi chalta hai': Amit Shah in Gujarat, says NDA will achieve 400-plus target | Exlcusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Home Minister Amit Shah exclusive interview.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exuberated confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will achieve its 400-plus seat target while the saffron party alone would win more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation during his mega roadshow in Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar, Amit Shah praised Prime Minister saying "yaha sirf Modi hi chalta hai."

The Union Home Minister further said that the BJP will improve its seat tally in southern states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana. He also said that his party would win more than 16 seats in Odisha.

Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Amit Shah, sitting MP from Gandhinagar, will file his nomination on Friday.

On being asked if the Rajput community is upset with the BJP, Amit Shah said that Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has already apologised to them.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita among 40 AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat