Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
  4. 'Yahan sirf Modi hi chalta hai': Amit Shah in Gujarat, says NDA will achieve 400-plus target | Exlcusive

Union Minister Amit Shah, who is the sitting MP from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, will file his nomination from the seat for one more time on Friday. Polling in Gujarat is set to take place in the third phase on May 7.

Reported By : Nirnay Kapoor Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: April 18, 2024 13:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah exclusive interview.
Image Source : INDIA TV Union Home Minister Amit Shah exclusive interview.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday exuberated confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will achieve its 400-plus seat target while the saffron party alone would win more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation during his mega roadshow in Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar, Amit Shah praised Prime Minister saying "yaha sirf Modi hi chalta hai."

The Union Home Minister further said that the BJP will improve its seat tally in southern states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana. He also said that his party would win more than 16 seats in Odisha.

Odisha has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Amit Shah, sitting MP from Gandhinagar, will file his nomination on Friday.

On being asked if the Rajput community is upset with the BJP, Amit Shah said that Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has already apologised to them.

