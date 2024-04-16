Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita among 40 AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and jailed AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners who would be campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

The list also included the names of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, besides Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.

Arvind Kejriwal Sunita Kejriwal Bhagwant Singh Mann Manish Sisodia Dr. Sandeep Pathak Pankaj Gupta Sanjay Singh Gopal Rai Raghav Chadha Satender Jain Atishi Saurabh Bhardwaj Kailash Gehlot Imran Hussain Aman Arora Gopal Italia Isudan Gadhvi Hemant Khava Sudhir Vaghani Alpesh Kathiriya Rajubhai Solanki Jagmalbhai Wale Jewel Vasra Kailash Gadhvi Dr. Ramesh Patel Manoj Sorathiya Sagarbhai Rabari Pravin Ram Yuvraj Sinh Jadeja Raju Karpada Chetan Raval Gauri Desai Karshan Bhadarka Bapu Reshmaben Patel Naresh Poonabhai Bariya Niranjan Vasava Radhika Rathwa Pankaj Patel Jayesh Sangada Ram Dhaduk

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is fighting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

