Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita among 40 AAP's star campaigners in Gujarat

The voting for its 26 seats in Gujarat will be consolidated into a single phase, which is slated for the third phase on May 7, 2024.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Gandhinagar Updated on: April 16, 2024 16:36 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024, AAP, Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and jailed AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are among the 40 star campaigners who would be campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

The list also included the names of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, besides Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.

Check complete list here:

  1. Arvind Kejriwal
  2. Sunita Kejriwal 
  3. Bhagwant Singh Mann 
  4. Manish Sisodia 
  5. Dr. Sandeep Pathak 
  6. Pankaj Gupta 
  7. Sanjay Singh 
  8. Gopal Rai
  9. Raghav Chadha 
  10. Satender Jain 
  11. Atishi 
  12. Saurabh Bhardwaj 
  13. Kailash Gehlot 
  14. Imran Hussain 
  15. Aman Arora 
  16. Gopal Italia 
  17. Isudan Gadhvi 
  18. Hemant Khava 
  19. Sudhir Vaghani
  20. Alpesh Kathiriya 
  21. Rajubhai Solanki
  22. Jagmalbhai Wale 
  23. Jewel Vasra 
  24. Kailash Gadhvi 
  25. Dr. Ramesh Patel 
  26. Manoj Sorathiya 
  27. Sagarbhai Rabari 
  28. Pravin Ram 
  29. Yuvraj Sinh Jadeja 
  30. Raju Karpada 
  31. Chetan Raval 
  32. Gauri Desai 
  33. Karshan Bhadarka Bapu 
  34. Reshmaben Patel 
  35. Naresh Poonabhai Bariya 
  36. Niranjan Vasava 
  37. Radhika Rathwa 
  38. Pankaj Patel 
  39. Jayesh Sangada 
  40. Ram Dhaduk 

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is fighting two -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 seats. The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

