Gujarat Police files extensive charge sheet against 15 accused in Rajkot game zone fire tragedy

In a significant development, the Rajkot police have filed a detailed charge sheet encompassing over 1 lakh pages against 15 individuals in connection with the tragic fire at the TRP Game Zone that resulted in the deaths of 27 people, including children, in May.

The charge sheet, presented in the court of Rajkot Judicial Magistrate First Class AP Dave, reveals critical findings from the investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Parthrajsinh Gohil explained that the rapid spread of the fire, which engulfed the entire game zone within 3-4 minutes, was due to the use of highly flammable construction materials, such as foam sheets, plastic, and wood. Sparks from welding work being conducted at the time further exacerbated the situation.

"The investigation showed that negligence and the use of dangerous materials were key factors in the fire's rapid escalation," Gohil stated. "Statements from 365 witnesses have been recorded, and 15 individuals, including the co-owners of TRP Game Zone and officials from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), have been arrested," he added.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the arrested persons include- Dhawal Thakkar, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Rahul Rathod, Nitin Lodha, Ashok Jadeja and his brother Kiritsinh Jadeja, welding contractor Mahesh Rathod, Rajkot's Town Planning Officer M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora, assistant town planning officer Rajesh Makwana and assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary. Significantly, all the accused have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety), and 114 (abetment present when an offence is committed).



(With inputs from PTI)



