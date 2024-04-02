Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP likely to score hat-trick in Gujarat, win all 26 seats, says India TV poll

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi with Home MInister Amit Shah

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is expected to win all 26 seats in Gujarat once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, predicted India TV-CNX opinion poll on Tuesday. The constituencies in the state include Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur.

2019 Lok Sabha results in Gujarat

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the 26 seats in the state and a similar outcome is expected in the upcoming polls, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

A look at seat-wise Lok Sabha results 2019 in Gujarat

In Kachchh, Vinodbhai Chavda of the BJP defeated Congress' Naresh Maheshwari by a margin of 3,05,513 votes. In Banaskantha, BJP's Parbatbhai Patel defeated Congress' Parthibhai Bhatol by a margin of 3,68,296 votes. In Patan, BJP's Bharatsinhji Dabhi Thakor defeated Congress' Jagdish Thakor by a margin of 1,93,879 votes. In Mahesana, BJP's Shardaben Patel defeated Congress' AJ Patel by a margin of 2,81,519 votes. In Sabarkantha, BJP's Dipsinh Rathod defeated Congress' Rajendra Thakor by a margin of 2,68,987. In Gandhinagar, BJP's Amit Shah defeated Congress' CJ Chavada by a margin of 5,57,014 votes. In Ahmedabad East, BJP's Hasmukhbhai Patel defeated Congress' Gitaben Patel by a margin of 4,34,330 votes. In Ahmedabad West, BJP's Kirit Solanki defeated Congress' Raju Parmar by a margin of 3,21,546 votes. In Surendranagar, BJP's Mahendra Munjapara defeated Congress' Somabhai Patel by a margin of 2,77,437 votes. In Rajkot, BJP's Mohan Kundariya defeated Lalit Kagathara by a margin of 3,68,407 votes. In Porbandar, BJP's Rameshbhai Dhaduk defeated Congress' Lalit Vasoya by a margin of 2,29,823 votes. In Jamnagar, BJP's Poonamben Maadam defeated Congress' Murubhai Kandoriya by a margin of 2,36,804 votes. In Junagadh, BJP's Rajesh Chudasama defeated Congress' Punjabhai Vansh by a margin of 1,50,185 votes. In Amreli, BJP's Naranbhai Kachhadiya defeated Congress' Paresh Dhanani by a margin of 2,01,431 votes. In Bhavnagar, BJP's Bharti Shiyal defeated Manhar Patel by a margin of 3,29,519 votes. In Anand, BJP's Mitesh Patel defeated Congress' Bharatbhai Solanki by a margin of 1,97,718 votes. In Kheda, BJP's Devusinh Chauhan defeated Congress' Bimal Shah by a margin of 3,67,145 votes. In Panchmahal, BJP's Ratansinh Rathod defeated Congress' VK Khant by a margin of 4,28,541 votes. In Dahod, BJP's Jasvantsinh Bhabhor defeated Congress' Babubhai Katara by a margin of 1,27,596 votes. In Vadodara, BJP's Ranjanben Bhatt defeated Congress' Prashant Patel by a margin of 5,89,177 votes. In Chhota Udaipur, BJP's Gitaben Rathva defeated Congress' Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa by a margin of 3,77,943 votes. In Bharuch, BJP's Mansukhbhai Vasava defeated Congress' Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan by a margin of 3,34,214 votes. In Bardoli, BJP's Parbhubhai Vasava defeated Congress' Tusharbhai Chaudhari by a margin of 2,15,447 votes. In Surat, BJP's Darshana Jardosh defeated Congress' Ashok Adhevada by a margin of 5,48,230 votes. In Navsari, BJP's CR Patil defeated Congress' Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel by a margin of 6,89,668 votes. In Valsad, BJP's KC Patel defeated Congress' Jitu Chaudhary by a margin of 3,53,797 votes.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Election Commission said 102 constituencies will go for polls in the first phase on April 19, followed by 89 constituencies in the second phase on April 26. The third phase will be held on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh and the last phase on June 1. In the first phase, 102 constituencies will go for polls, 89 constituencies in the second phase, 94 constituencies in the third, 96 in the fourth phase, 49 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 57 in the seventh phase.

