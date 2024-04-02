Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-JDS combine to win with 24 seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance is predicted to secure a comfortable victory over the Congress in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP is likely to win 22 seats in Karnataka while its ally JDS may win 2.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the JDS. The saffron party will contest 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while its ally JDS will contest on the rest. Congress is contesting alone in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress may secure just 4 seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the BJP is likely to win all 3 seats in Coastal Karnataka while in North Karnataka, the party is set to sweep by winning 9 seats.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 (Total Seats: 28)

BJP: 25

Congress: 01

JDS: 01

Independent: 01

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2014

BJP: 17

Congress: 09

JDS: 02

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election

The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase).

Phase 1: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar.

Phase 2: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

