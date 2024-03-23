BJP-JDS finalise seat-sharing for all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, HD Kumaraswamy, BJP leader R Ashoka and other MLAs. (File photo)

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka BJP state election in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has informed that the seat-sharing between the saffron party and Janata Das (Secular) has been finalised.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "BJP and JDS have decided to contest on 28 seats. BJP will contest on 25 seats with the support of JDS, and JDS will contest on 3 seats with the support of BJP."

Polling in 28 seats in Karnataka will be held in the second (April 26) and third (May 7) phases during the Lok Sabha elections.

In the second phase, voting will be held on 14 seats including: Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar,, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur, Udupi Chikmagalur.

In the third phase, voting will be held in the remaining 14 seats including: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

