Three killed, five rescued as 3-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Dwarka amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the site

Dwarka building collapse: An elderly woman and her two granddaughters were killed when a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Jam Khambhalia town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall in the state's Saurashtra region.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in the Gagwani Fali locality of Jam Khambhalia town. After nearly six hours of rescue operations, which continued until midnight, the bodies of the three victims were recovered. Five people were also rescued from the collapsed building.

NDRF carried out rescue operations

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with police and the fire department, worked to clear the debris that had fallen on the victims following the building's collapse. This tragedy was caused by the heavy rains that have been incessantly affecting the region.

The victims were identified as Kesharben Kanjaria (65), Pritiben Kanjaria (15), and Payalben Kanjaria (18). Five others who were trapped in the debris were rescued by locals. The police stated that the bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Heavy rainfall in Gujarat

Saurashtra and south Gujarat districts experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in low-lying areas as dams overflowed and monsoon rivers breached danger levels, officials reported.

In the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Wednesday, Umarpada taluka in Surat district recorded 276 mm of rainfall. Other areas, including Navsari, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Dangs, and Tapi districts, also faced severe rain, resulting in flooding.

Local administrations issued advisories urging people to stay indoors and avoid crossing overflowing causeways. In response to the heavy rains, the Navsari collector has ordered the closure of educational institutions in the district on Wednesday.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Gujarat Police arrests man boasting about illegal liquor business in viral video

Also Read: Gujarat: BSF officer, jawan die due to heatstroke during Pakistan border patrol