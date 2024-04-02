BJP to script history in Kerala with 3 seats, Rahul Gandhi to win Wayanad: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to script history as it is projected to open its account for the first time in Kerala by winning three seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

BJP candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta and V Muraleedharan from Attingal constituencies are leading, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Rahul Gandhi to win Wayanad seat

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF is likely to win 10 seats in Kerala while Left Front is to get 7 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to win the Wayanad constituency again in Kerala.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results in Kerala

Congress: 15

IUML: 02

CPM: 01

KCM: 01

RSP: 01

BJP: 00

BDJS: 00

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Kasaragod Kannur Vadakara Wayanad Kozhikode Malappuram Ponnani Palakkad Alathur (SC) Thrissur Chalakudy Ernakulam Idukki Kottayam Alappuzha Mavelikara (SC) Pathanamthitta Kollam Attingal Thiruvananthapuram

