Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
BJP to script history in Kerala with 3 seats, Rahul Gandhi to win Wayanad: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 across all 20 parliamentary constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: April 02, 2024 16:03 IST
Lok Sabha Elections, Kerala
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to script history as it is projected to open its account for the first time in Kerala by winning three seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. 

BJP candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta and V Muraleedharan from Attingal constituencies are leading, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Rahul Gandhi to win Wayanad seat

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF is likely to win 10 seats in Kerala while Left Front is to get 7 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to win the Wayanad constituency again in Kerala.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results in Kerala 

  • Congress: 15
  • IUML: 02
  • CPM: 01
  • KCM: 01
  • RSP: 01
  • BJP: 00
  • BDJS: 00

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

  1. Kasaragod
  2. Kannur     
  3. Vadakara
  4. Wayanad
  5. Kozhikode
  6. Malappuram
  7. Ponnani
  8. Palakkad                                
  9. Alathur (SC)                         
  10. Thrissur   
  11. Chalakudy                
  12. Ernakulam                    
  13. Idukki                                   
  14. Kottayam
  15. Alappuzha          
  16. Mavelikara (SC)
  17. Pathanamthitta       
  18. Kollam
  19. Attingal
  20. Thiruvananthapuram

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leads in Telangana, BJP to win 5 seats, says India TV poll

Also Read: BJP to win all seats in Haryana-Himachal again, Omar's NC ahead in Kashmir: India TV-CNX Poll

