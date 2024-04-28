Gujarat: Drug worth 230 crore seized, 13 held after massive raids in multiple cities

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau seized mephedrone (synthetic stimulant drug) valued at Rs 230 crore following raids at four drug manufacturing units in Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan. They also arrested thirteen persons for involving in the racket.

The raids were carried out on Friday after the ATS received a tip-off that Ahmedabad resident Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit of Rajasthan had set up mephedrone manufacturing units, the official said on Saturday.

According to the ATS release, a watch was kept on the movements of Enani and Rajpurohit as well as their accomplices, following which the raids were conducted at the units in Sirohi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Piplaj village in Gandhinagar and Bhaktinagar industrial area of Amreli district in Gujarat.

"The ATS recovered 22.028 kilograms of mephedrone (in solid form) and 124 kilograms of liquid mephedrone, collectively valued at Rs 230 crore.

Rajpurohit was nabbed during the raid in Gandhinagar and Enani was held from Sirohi," it said.

As per the probe, Enani was in jail for seven years after he was nabbed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2015 for his involvement in the production of mephedrone at an industrial unit in Rajasthan.

All the accused were inter-connected and procuring the raw material from a company at Vapi industrial area in Valsad district, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

