Gujarat Board SSC Result 2024: 'Want to become engineer', say GSEB toppers | WATCH VIDEO

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared Class 10 exam results today (May 11). An overall pass percentage of 82.56% was recorded. The pass percentage of girls stood at 86.69, while that of boys was recorded at 79.12 per cent.

One of the toppers, Dhruv Vadhvana said, "I had the full support of my parents and teachers. I scored 592 marks out of 600. My family is very happy. I want to be an Engineer."

Another topper Bhakti Joshi said, "I pray to God that I keep making progress just like this and make my school proud. I want to continue in the field of Engineering."

GSEB Chairman

Banchhanidhi Pani, Chairman of GSEB said, "Gandhinagar district (87.22 per cent) has recorded the best results, followed by Surat, Mehsana and Banaskantha. Porbandar district (74.57 per cent) recorded the lowest pass percentage. I think these are very good results. This will lead to dropout ratio going down gradually, gross enrollment rate will go up and students will go to their skill-based avenues. "

The results have been made accessible on the official website, gseb.org. The examinations were conducted from March 11 to March 26 at various exam centres in the state. Once the results are declared, students can check their pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and other details.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Click on the 'Result' tab

Click on the link that reads, 'GSEB SSC Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your seat number, captcha and other details

GSEB SSC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save GSEB SSC Result 2024 for future reference

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2024 via WhatsApp?

Students have another option to check GSEB SSC Result 2024 through WhatsApp. They need to send their seat number to WhatsApp number 57300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2024: Passing Marks

To pass GSEB SSC Result 2024, the students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Students who fail in one or two subjects will get the chance to appear in the supplementary exams and improve their scores.

How to check Gujarat Board Class 10th Results via SMS?

All you need to send an SMS in this format: SSCSeatNumber and send it to 56263. After that, you will receive your result status on your mobile number.

