Ayodhya rings in New Year 2024 with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram’ at iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk | WATCH

New Year 2024: As the clock ticked 12 midnight, chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed Ayodhya's famous Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on Sunday to welcome the new year 2024. Scores of local residents began streaming in by 11 pm on Sunday night at the iconic roundabout to click selfies and photos.

As soon as the clock struck 12 am, group of people came together in wishing and cheering “Happy New Year”, followed by “Jai Shri Ram”.

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, which is named after the legendary singer, has become a famous spot for taking selfies in the holy city, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by at the roundabout during his roadshow on Saturday.

Rekha Sengupta joined in along with her husband and other family members to ring in the new year.

"Today (December 31) is my birthday and in a short while we will be celebrating New Year. Tomorrow, we also plan to go to Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and, the newly-built airport," she said at midnight.

Security deployed

Security personnel were present at prime locations in the city, including at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to ensure the smooth transition from the outgoing year to 2024.

Several people, mainly youngsters, were seen taking selfies standing at the periphery of the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk near Naya Ghat.

The city is beaming with enthusiasm over the scheduled consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

