New Year 2024: World bids adieu to 2023, people throng popular spots in large numbers for celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People gather at the clock tower Lal Chowk to attend a musical show to celebrate the new year 2024, in Srinagar.

New Year 2024: As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, marking the arrival of the New Year 2024, India, with its rich diversity, burst into a joyous celebration from the Himalayan areas to Kanyakumari. People from all walks of life gathered at popular spots across the country.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, and Shimla, the atmosphere was electric as iconic landmarks were adorned with dazzling lights and breathtaking fireworks, illuminating the night sky. Families, friends, and strangers alike joined hands, sharing laughter and warm wishes for a promising year ahead. The air resonated with the sounds of music and cheers.

Popular spots such as India Gate, Connaught Place, Marine Drive, Mall Road in Shimla and Lal Chowk in Srinagar witnessed a sea of people. Street vendors and food stalls added to the festive charm, offering an array of delicacies that satisfied the taste buds of the revelers. The colourful attire worn by people from different regions contributed to the visual spectacle, highlighting India's rich tapestry of cultures.

Amidst the celebrations, there was a shared feeling of hope and optimism for the upcoming year. As the old year's final moments counted down, the people of India welcomed the New Year with open hearts, prepared to confront challenges and seize opportunities. The celebrations throughout the country depicted a scene of unity, happiness, and the resilient spirit of a nation that draws strength from its diversity.

Look at how people across the country welcomed the year 2024

Despite the chilly winter weather, one of the most popular travel destinations, Jammu and Kashmir is bustling with people who have gathered in the northern part of the country to welcome the New Year.

The national capital is adorned in festive decorations to bid farewell to 2023. From Rashtrapati Bhavan to various other locations, Delhi is filled with high spirits as it welcomes the arrival of 2024.

People of Uttar Pradesh have thronged to the Saryu Ghat of Ayodhya and Dakshashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi to welcome the New Year amid blessings of the almighty.

The financial capital of India also saw a huge number of people at the popular spots.

People in Shimla gathered in large numbers to celebrate the new year with great pomp and show.

See celebrations from other parts of the country

Auckland was the first major city to ring in 2024, with thousands cheering a fireworks display sprouting from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, and a downtown light show.

Two hours later in neighbouring Australia, the Sydney Harbor Bridge became the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide, according to city authorities.

Latest India News