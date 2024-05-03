‘Hindus have become second class citizens in Bengal’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lamented Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress during his public address in Bardhaman-Durgapur, Krishnanagar and Bolpur in West Bengal saying that TMC has reduced Hindus to second-class citizens.

Starting with the slogans of Jai Maa Durga, Jai Maa Kali and Har Har Mahadev, Modi spoke vividly and furiously about various hot issues, including Sandeshkhali, Ram mandir, Vote Jihad among others. Citing the recent controversial statement of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, Modi lashed out at TMC saying that opposition can not bring development and only divides society for the sake of votes.

What kind of people are those that have objection even to the slogan of Jai Shri Ram? They have objection to the construction of Ram temple, they have objection to the procession of Ram Navami, he added.

'TMC can't even win 15 seats'

Taking a dig at TMC, PM said it can’t win even 15 seats in the entire country. So how can it form the government? He also targeted Congress and said no matter how much efforts Congress put, they are in trouble to get even 50 seats. It is clear in this election that if anyone can form a government, it will only be a BJP-NDA government, said Prime Minister.

PM mentioned Sandeshkhali

Mentioning the horrors of Sandeshkhali, the Prime Minister said that Dalit sisters were being tortured in Sandeshkhali and the TMC government was busy protecting the accused. He said, “I want to ask TMC, in Sandeshkhali our Dalit sisters were served huge injustice. The whole country was demanding action. The TMC saw shielding the culprit. Was the reason that the name of the culprit was Shahjahan Sheikh?... The TMC is busy in appeasement. Can a vote bank be above humanity?..."

Without naming Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam Khan, PM mentioned her ‘vote jihad’ call from Farrukhabad.He said that the opposition has started doing vote jihad against him after two phases of voting and people of the country understand the meaning of Jihad very well.

