Israel shared Intel transcripts on Rajiv Gandhi but it went missing after his assassination: Expert

Israel had shared with India an extremely important intelligence containing certain transcripts hinting at a possible threat to the life of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, however, the intelligence input went missing after Rajiv's assassination in 1991.

According to reports, a security expert Namit Verma has said, "In recent history, in the last three-four decades, the most critical information Israel shared with us was certain transcripts relating to possible threat to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's life. Eventually, as the situation played out, the threat materialised... Once he was no more, the political dispensations were very different."

"Nations had to work with each other on a day-to-day basis. The situation arose where that particular piece of intelligence got misplaced, removed, or whatever," said Namit Verma, during a discussion titled 'Intelligence Cooperation and Security Challenges in the Emerging World Order'.

Namit Verma has worked closely with the government on various critical matters of security and foreign policy.

"In India, we reconstructed the material based on the correspondence with other files. We sought another copy of the transcript, but Israel never provided it. There can't be a more glaring instance of how politics plays out in sharing intelligence between nations," he said.

"At that point, India was critical, the Soviet Union wasn't disintegrated and India was a backchannel between the US and the Soviets. Rajiv Gandhi was part of that communication," he mentioned during the discussion which was also attended by two Israeli security experts, Joseph Rozen and Kobe Michael, the latter having served as Deputy Director General and head of the Palestinian division in the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

Verma said that such incidents have happened whenever global equations are changing or the existing order is challenged.

"This particular transcript effectively said that the payment had been made... It said that 'Godman' has made the payment... What could be more obvious... On the backchannel, all this information was documented and our intelligence agencies were aware of that. They asked for security to be provided which the government of the day did not provide," the expert told.

