Boosting immunity to controlling blood sugar levels, incredible health benefits of Giloy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Incredible health benefits of Giloy.

Giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) is flourishing these days. Giloy plant, found in forests and bushes, will now be easily seen outside societies. During the Corona pandemic, people drank the decoction of Giloy and at that time people also got more information about its benefits. However, Giloy has been used in many medicines in Ayurveda for years. The vine that looks like betel leaves and remains green from the summer to the rainy season is the Giloy vine. You can also use Giloy to decorate your house.

It is said in Ayurveda that the Giloy vine absorbs within itself all the qualities of the tree on which it climbs. That is why Giloy vine growing on Neem tree is considered more beneficial. Glucoside called giloy and tenosporin, palmarin, tenosporic acid are found in Giloy. Apart from this, Giloy also contains iron, phosphorus, zinc, copper, calcium and manganese.

Medicinal properties of Giloy

In Ayurveda, all three things like Giloy leaves, roots and stems have been said to be beneficial. Giloy's stem and stalk are mostly used in diseases. Giloy is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Health benefits of Giloy:

Giloy is used to relieve fever, diabetes, jaundice, arthritis, constipation, acidity, indigestion and urinary problems. Giloy is a medicine which benefits patients suffering from Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Giloy helps in removing toxic and harmful substances from the body.

The herb is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that help strengthen the body's immune system. By boosting immunity, Giloy helps the body fight off infections and diseases, keeping us healthy and strong.

Additionally, Giloy has been found to regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin production and sensitivity. This makes it a promising natural remedy for diabetes management.

Furthermore, Giloy has been shown to improve digestion and reduce stress and anxiety. With its wide range of health benefits, incorporating Giloy into our daily routine can greatly improve our overall well-being.

Whether consumed as a supplement or in its natural form, this herb has proven to be a valuable addition to our health regimen. Its ability to boost immunity and control blood sugar levels makes it a must-have for maintaining optimal health.

How to use Giloy

Most people know the benefits of Giloy but do not know how to use it. Generally, you can use Giloy in three ways. Which includes the use of Giloy Satva, Giloy Juice and Giloy Powder. You can also make and drink decoction from Giloy leaves and roots at home.

ALSO READ: Superfood Teff: Know THESE 5 benefits of this Gluten-free millet