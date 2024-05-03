Superfood Teff: Know THESE 5 benefits of this Gluten-free millet

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Superfood Teff: Know 5 benefits of this Gluten-free millet

In the realm of nutrition, there's a constant quest for foods that not only nourish the body but also offer a plethora of health benefits. Amidst this pursuit, teff, a lesser-known grain, has been gaining recognition for its exceptional nutritional profile and health advantages. Originating from Ethiopia, this tiny yet mighty grain has been a staple in Ethiopian cuisine for centuries. However, its virtues are now being celebrated worldwide. Let's delve into the world of teff and explore five remarkable benefits that make it a superfood worth incorporating into your diet.

Rich source of iron:

Teff is a champion when it comes to iron content. This essential mineral plays a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout the body, and teff provides a significant portion of your daily recommended intake. This can be particularly beneficial for those prone to anaemia or fatigue.

Gluten-free goodness:

For individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease, teff is a game-changer. As a naturally gluten-free grain, teff provides a safe and nutritious alternative to wheat and other gluten-containing grains. Whether used in flour form for baking or cooked whole as a nutritious side dish, teff allows those with gluten intolerance to enjoy a diverse range of meals without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Heart health benefits:

The nutritional composition of teff lends itself to promoting heart health. With its combination of fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, teff can help lower cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and support cardiovascular function. Incorporating teff into a heart-healthy diet may contribute to a lower risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions, making it a valuable addition to any heart-conscious eating plan.

Digestive health support:

One of the standout benefits of teff lies in its ability to promote digestive health. High in dietary fibre, teff aids in maintaining regularity and supporting a healthy digestive system. Fibre not only helps to prevent constipation but also promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which are essential for optimal digestion and overall well-being. By including teff in your diet, you can support digestive health and experience improved gut function.

Sustained energy release:

Teff is a complex carbohydrate, meaning it provides a steady and sustained release of energy. Unlike simple carbohydrates that cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, the complex carbohydrates in teff provide a stable source of energy, helping to sustain vitality and prevent energy slumps throughout the day. This makes teff an excellent choice for athletes, busy professionals, and anyone seeking long-lasting energy without the drawbacks of refined sugars.

