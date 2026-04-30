Maharashtra Council Elections 2026: Congress to back Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Ambadas Danve

New Delhi:

Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, the Congress has decided to support Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) candidate Ambadas Danve. This comes as opposition parties try to manage internal differences while preparing for the upcoming polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray confirmed that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided to field Ambadas Danve as the party’s official nominee for the Legislative Council seat.

Congress also plans separate candidate

Soon after this announcement, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the party will also field its own candidate for the same election, though the name has not yet been announced.

Signs of rift in MVA alliance

This shows the growing differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and other smaller allies. Ambadas Danve said he considers himself a joint candidate of the opposition alliance and expects support from all MVA partners.

Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

The Maharashtra Legislative Council elections will be held for nine seats on May 12. With limited seats expected for the opposition, unity within the alliance is likely to play a major role in the final outcome.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has nominated five candidates, Pramod Jathar, Sunil Vinayak Karjatkar, Madhavi Naik, Sanjay Natthuji Bhende and Vivek Bipindada Kolhe. It has also fielded Pradnya Rajeev Satav for the bypoll to one seat. Its allies Shiv Sena and the NCP are yet to announce their candidates.

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