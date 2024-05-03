Bengaluru to host two-day film festival in honour of actor and director Guru Dutt

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Guru Dutt

The iconic filmmaker Guru Dutt, is often credited with ushering in the golden era of India Cinema. The actor and director who made some of the finest Hindi films of all time like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Chaudhvin Ka Chand was born on July 9, 1925. He may now seem like a name lost in the past, but his timeless movies make him a legend, a source of inspiration even today.

According to a report in PTI, Bengaluru will be hosting a two-day film festival and a musical evening featuring his hit songs this weekend. "The event is being organised by the Rotary Needy Heart Foundation (RNHF), said Rotarian Rajendra Rai, former district governor of District 3190.

According to Rai, "The foundation came about at the insistence of Rotarian O P Khanna, who himself underwent heart surgery and realised that the underprivileged could not afford one. The proceeds from ticket sales will go towards RNHF's efforts in providing life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children across the country." The foundation was established in 2001 to facilitate heart surgeries for patients from below-poverty line (BPL) families, with a substantial donation from Khanna. "Guru Dutt would have turned 100 this year.

Also, many from his core team, like cinematographer V K Murthy, were from Bengaluru. So, we thought it was the right time to organise a tribute festival for him here," Rotarian Sanjay Koppikar, said about the Bollywood icon. He was a true visionary whose work transcended boundaries. Through this festival, we hope to inspire a new generation to experience the magic of his cinema," he added.

Guru Dutt also brought in some major technical revolutions in the grammar of mainstream Hindi filmmaking, like, integrating film's songs into the story and making the story move forward through the song itself. He used the effect of light and shade to create poetry and romance. His legacy is unmistakable and accepted by many leading directors of the day.

