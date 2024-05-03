Northern Railways cancels 69 trains, diverts 107 due to farmers' protest in Shambhu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Northern Railway on Friday announced the cancellation of 69 trains, route diversion of 107 trains and changes in the origin and terminating stations of 12 trains due to ongoing farmers' agitation at the Sambhu station in Haryana.

A press statement by the Northern Railway mentioned all the trains that were cancelled from May 3-8, along with information on diversions and change of origin and destination.

The railways held that this decision has been taken "due to the Kisan agitation" at Sambhu railway station on the Sanehwal section of the Ambala division.

Important trains which will not run in this period are Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Superfast Express, Jammu Mail, Shan-e-Punjab Express, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express among others.

Instead of reaching the destination station straight from their normal routes, several prominent trains have been diverted via alternate routes.

For instance, trains running directly between Ambala and Ludhiana will now go from Ambala to Chandigarh and then move to Ludhiana, the statement said.

"We request the prospective passengers to find out the status of trains running on these routes from our websites before they plan their journey," an official in the Northern Railway said.

