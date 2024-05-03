What is brittle bone disease? Types, causes, symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the causes, symptoms and treatment of brittle bone disease.

Brittle bone disease, or osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), is a rare genetic disorder affecting the bones. It is characterised by bones that are fragile and prone to fractures, even with minimal impact or normal activities. This condition can range from mild to severe and can affect people of all ages and ethnicities.

There are four main types of brittle bone disease, each with varying levels of severity. These types are classified based on the genetic mutation that causes the condition and how it affects the body.

Type I: This is the mildest form of OI and is characterised by frequent bone fractures, blue sclerae (the whites of the eyes appear blue), and weak teeth. People with type I OI usually have a normal life expectancy and may experience bone fractures during childhood, but these lessen as they grow older.

Type II: This type is the most severe form of OI and is usually diagnosed in newborns or even during pregnancy. Infants with type II OI have very soft and fragile bones that can easily break in the womb, leading to serious complications.

Type III: People with type III OI have moderate to severe symptoms, including frequent bone fractures, deformities in limbs, scoliosis (curvature of the spine), and respiratory problems. They may also experience hearing loss and have a shorter life expectancy.

Type IV: This type is a milder form of type III OI but still presents with frequent bone fractures, bone deformities, and brittle teeth. People with type IV OI may have a normal life expectancy but may require assistance with mobility due to skeletal abnormalities.

Causes of Brittle Bone Disease:

Brittle bone disease is caused by a genetic mutation that affects the production of collagen, a protein that makes up the bones, tendons, and other connective tissues in the body. This mutation can be inherited from one or both parents, or it can occur spontaneously with no family history.

Symptoms of Brittle Bone Disease:

Weak bones that easily fracture

Blue or grey tint to the whites of the eyes (blue sclerae)

Bone deformities, such as bowing of limbs or curvature of the spine

Short stature

Weak teeth and dental problems

Loose joints and muscle weakness

Hearing loss

Respiratory problems

Treatment for Brittle Bone Disease:

Currently, there is no cure for brittle bone disease. However, treatment aims to prevent fractures and manage symptoms to improve quality of life. The treatment plan will vary depending on the type and severity of OI. Physical therapy, medications, surgery, mobility aids, dental care and genetic counselling can help you improve the condition.

However, it is essential to seek proper medical care and support to manage the condition effectively.

