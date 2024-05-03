IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Dream11 fantasy team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2024 game

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Resurging Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host struggling Gujarat Titans in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB will be seeking their third successive win of the season after two impressive victories against SRH and Gujarat Titans. Bengaluru remain at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in ten games but remain in contention to make the playoff this season.

Gujarat Titans suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat against RCB despite posting 200 on the scoreboard in their last game. Shubman Gill's GT have struggled for consistency in the IPL 2024 with just four wins in ten games and are currently placed eighth in the points table.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 52nd T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill (VC), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal

RCB vs GT Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The star Indian batter registered his fifth fifty-plus score in the IPL 2024 during RCB's latest game against Gujarat Titans. Kohli is enjoying another free-scoring season with the second-highest 500 runs in 10 innings and has recorded one century and three fifties in his four innings against Gujarat so far.

Sai Sudharsan: The rising Indian batter has been the best performer for Gujarat in the IPL 2024. Sudharsan is leading the scoring chart for Gujarat with 418 runs in 10 innings and is only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap race. Sudharsan top-scored with 84* off 49 balls against RCB in the last game and is expected to produce another impactful knock in the upcoming match.

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match 52 probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.