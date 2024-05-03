Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's brotherly hug from the sets of Vettaiyan goes viral | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : X (TWITTER) Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth

Legendary actors Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have achieved success in their respective films and are the greatest talents in the film industry. The powerful duo are now more focused on their upcoming project Vettaiyan. their upcoming project Vettaiyan. A few pictures from the sets of the film are now going viral on social media. Production house Lyca Productions took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share a bunch of pictures of Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai.

Along with the post, the caption read, "The Titans of Indian Cinema! Superstar Rajnikanth and Shahenshah @Srbachchan grace the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai with their unmatched charisma.

In one of the pictures, the duo shared a brotherly hug. Amitabh is seen in a white shirt, grey waistcoat and trousers with dark blue blazer, while Rajinikanth is seen sporting a black shirt, dark blue blazer and trousers. Fans got excited about the two superstars in one frame. One user wrote, "Superstar and Big B". Another user wrote, "Legends". "Two legends in one frame", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space after 33 years. The duo were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum. Directed by Mukul S. Anand, the film also features Govinda, Mukul S. Anand, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Shilpa Shirodkar and Deepa Sahi among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Rajnikanth played the role of Moideen Bhai. The film was produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama. A few days ago makers released the promo. The promo began with a child asking Big B that is it true that he can never die. Later, the veteran actor can be seen revealing his full look and saying, "Dwapar yug se dashavatar ki prateeksha kar raha hoon. Dronacharya ka putra, Ashwatthama." Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy are also in important roles. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June, 27 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

