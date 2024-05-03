Emily in Paris season 4: 'Can't wait..', Netizens go gaga after makers announce two-part series

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Lily Collins in Emily in Paris

Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, Lily Collins has become a fan-favourite actress for her role. The romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris', starring actor Lily Collins, has been renewed for the fourth season.

Even though Lily Collins' style file may be high fashion in Emily in Paris, in real life, she is quite the girl next door. Streaming giant Netflix took to Instagram to announce the most exciting season with a fun video, which showcases all the characters from the series.

Along with the clip, the caption read, "Emily. In. Paris. The only three words that matter!!! Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 premieres on 15 August, followed by Part 2 on 12 September, only on Netflix!." Fans couldn't keep calm seeing the video and thronged the comment section to show their excitement. One user wrote, "Drop it just now and I'll sacrifice my sleep schedule". Another user wrote, "Cantttt freaking waittttttttttttt". "Season 4 coming, wow", wrote the third user. The fourth season will premiere in two parts; the first is set to premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by the second on September 12, 2024.

'Emily in Paris' follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. In the show, she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The previous seasons featured Lily Collins as the main lead, followed by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gourey, Camille Razatm Kate Walsh, and Jean-Christophe Bouvet. The show premiered in October 2020 and was an immediate sensation on the streaming platform. 'Emily in Paris' also earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program.

