Mayank Yadav, Deepak Chahar doubtful for remainder of IPL 2024, reports

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav and Deepak Chahar in the IPL 2024

In a major blow to Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav has been reportedly ruled out of the IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings' pacer Deepak Chahar is also unlikely to make a comeback after pulling his hamstring during the latest IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings on May 1.

Both Mayank Yadav and Deepak Chahar are unlikely to return for the remainder of the season. Both Lucknow and Chennai are in contention to make the playoff this edition but are struggling with various injuries to the bowling unit.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Deepak has not travelled to Dharamsala where Chennai play their next match against Punjab Kings on May 5. CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Deepak is unlikely to play again in the IPL 2024 and the management is waiting on the medical team's update on their premier pacer.

On the other hand, Mayank walked out injured after bowling 3.1 overs against Mumbai Indians during LSG's last match on April 30. Mayank had returned to full fitness after missing the previous five matches but suffered a side strain against Mumbai. He was reportedly rushed back to match and now is unlikely to make a comeback.

Mayank bowled out Mohammad Nabi in the last game but was spotted struggling to produce pace. The 21-year-old right-arm pacer has taken the IPL 2024 by storm with a raw pace and his ability to deliver over 150km spells consistently. Mayank has taken seven wickets in four matches in his breakthrough season and is also in contention to win the Emerging Player of the Season award.

However, KL Rahul-led Lucknow have fared well in Mayak's absence lately with a fit-again Mohsin Khan producing impressive performances. Yash Thakur is leading the bowling chart for LSG with ten wickets this season but the franchise is struggling in the spin department with Ravi Bishnoi claiming only six wickets in ten matches.