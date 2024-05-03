Chilling footage of ex-Kazakh minister beating wife to death emerges, sparks outrage | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Saltanat Nukenova, 31, who was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Kazakhstan.

Astana: A high-profile murder trial, which began last month, showed shocking CCTV footage of former Kazakhstan government minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev, repeatedly beating his wife to death, evoking shock and outrage throughout the country. Hours after the video was recorded, the 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova succumbed to brain trauma injuries.

The high-profile trial of Bishimbayev has touched a nerve in the Central Asian country, with tens and thousands of people signing petitions calling for harsher punishments for domestic violence. The outrage forced Kazakh senators to approve a bill toughening spousal abuse laws known as "Saltanat's law", which was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev four days later.

The chilling footage played in the courtroom in early April showed Bishimbayev repeatedly kicking and punching his wife and dragging her around by her hair. Nukenova was found dead last November in a restaurant owned by a relative of her husband, where the couple had spent almost a whole day and the previous night. She had been unconscious for hours. One of her nasal bones was broken and there were multiple bruises on her face, head, arms and hands.

Many people in Kazakhstan see the trial as a litmus test for Tokayev's promise to build a more equitable society and launch reforms to hold officials accountable. Domestic violence, particularly violence against women, are already high in the country which has fuelled public distrust of the legal system and governance.

Bishimbayev was released from jail after bribery conviction

Bishimbayev, 43, is charged with torture and murder with extreme violence and faces up to 20 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and has argued in court that Nukenova died from self-sustained injuries, although he admitted to beating her and "unintentionally" causing her death.

However, many Kazakhs see Bishimbayev as a typical member of the country's wealthy ruling elite and fear that, even if found guilty, he may somehow escape proper punishment - as was the case with a previous conviction. Bishimbayev was arrested in 2017 on bribery charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018, but he walked free after less than three years behind bars due to amnesty and parole.

In this trial, Bishimbayev's lawyers initially disputed medical evidence indicating Nukenova died from repeated blows to the head. They also portrayed her as prone to jealousy and violence, although no video from the restaurant’s security cameras that was played in court has shown her attacking Bishimbayev.

Aitbek Amangeldy, Nukenova’s elder brother and a key prosecution witness, told The Associated Press that he had no doubt his sister’s tragic fate has shifted attitudes about domestic violence. “It changes people’s minds when they see directly what it looks like when a person is tortured,” Amangeldy said.

Deep-rooted patriarchy in Kazakhstan

Like neighbouring Russia, Kazakhstan largely remains a patriarchal society, and progress has been slow on issues such as domestic violence, sexual harassment, and disparities in employment. A UN report highlighted that 400 women die from domestic violence each year in Kazakhstan, although many cases go unreported. Kazakhstan has also seen numerous other examples of members of the elite getting away with various crimes, which has further fuelled public distrust.

However, Tokayev, who replaced veteran Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev five years ago, said he wanted to build a fairer society including improved rights for women, in what remains a socially conservative, patriarchal country. However, action on protecting women's rights has been slow and controversial, leading to many losing hope in the law.

Last month state television axed a talk show after its hosts prompted public outrage by inviting to their studio the husband of a woman who had only recently left him after enduring beatings for years and suffering a broken arm. The host tried to persuade the weeping woman to reconcile with her husband, an approach criticised by rights activists who are trying to combat traditional sexist views about women.

In the same month, authorities in Almaty — Kazakhstan’s largest city and business hub — blocked a rally for International Women’s Day to show solidarity with victims of domestic abuse. In December, Kazakhstan put women’s rights activist Dina Smailova on its wanted list after authorities launched a criminal fraud investigation that she described as likely retribution for her work.

A watershed trial on domestic violence

However, the new law has reversed this process, increasing penalties for assailants and introducing new criminal offences, including harassment of minors.

Days after Nukenova’s death, her relatives launched an online petition urging authorities to pass “Saltanat’s Law” to bolster protection for those at risk of domestic violence. It quickly got over 150,000 signatures. As closing arguments approach, debate rages in Kazakhstan over its justice system and women’s rights, with many believing the trial already has changed the country forever.

Women’s rights advocate Aigerim Kussainkyzy said Bishimbayev’s trial has led to “a collective awakening” among politicians and ordinary citizens. “Some may even label it the trial of the century. ... Male politicians, in particular, have started to consider the implications of domestic violence for their own daughters,” said Kussainkyzy, who was among civil society representatives that lawmakers consulted before passing the bill.

