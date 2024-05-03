Why is Sunil Narine not playing for West Indies in T20 World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is the most valuable player of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The man has opened the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders regaining his old form with the bat and has bowled miserly spells while picking up wickets at regular intervals. The Caribbean cricketer has been at his best this season but why he isn't playing for the West Indies at the international level?

The West Indies announced their squad for T20 World Cup today with Rovman Powell leading the side and had Narine's KKR teammate Andre Russell in it too. But Narine's name was missing. For the unversed, he hasn't been dropped at all. In fact, the all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023.

Making a U-turn on retirement is not new these days and looking at his terrific form, it seems Narine can easily play the upcoming T20 World Cup at home. He has so far scored 380 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 179.24 with two fifties and a century to his name. To add to it, the mystery spinner is the joint-leading wicket-taker for his side picking up 13 wickets at an brilliant economy of 6.72 after sending down 40 overs in IPL 2024.

It goes without saying that Narine was offered to return to international cricket none other than by the captain Powell who said he has been pushing the former. But the veteran in the shortest format has stayed put on the decision and recently also clarified that he won't be coming out of retirement at all having last played for the West Indies back in August 2019.

"I’m truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.

"Guys who have worked hard for the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title – I wish you all the best," Narine said in a statement on his social media account to shut the talks around his comeback.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad: Rovman Powell (C), Alzarri Joseph (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd